BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett made a couple of stops in Blountville on Wednesday to present an award and some grant money.
Northeast State Community College’s Council for Leadership, Advocacy and Student Success (CLASS) won the community college division of this year’s Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition, which is sponsored by Hargett’s office. The competition is held to encourage people to register to vote. Northeast State’s CLASS registered 205 people.
“One of the passions we have is voter registration and civic engagement,” Hargett said. “They were very successful this year at Northeast State Community College.”
More than 2,000 students registered to vote at the 48 schools that participated in the contest, according to a news release.
“We weren’t trying to win the competition, we were just trying to do our best,” said Tuan Nguyen, CLASS club president, in the release. “When you strive to do your best you often end up doing something really special.”
Nguyen, Joni Hughes, Emilyne Lewellyn, Madison Collins, Hannah Saulsbury, Karen Gardner and Astyn Depew set up at Northeast State’s five campuses to show people how to register to vote. They said the award is an honor.
“The civic-minded engagement of the people in Northeast Tennessee is reflected in the students,” said Northeast State President Bethany Flora. “The leadership of these students who helped get the word out on registering to vote is very valuable. … We’re proud of our students and proud of those who registered to vote.”
Hargett’s second stop Wednesday was the Sullivan County Library. He, state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, and Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, presented an $8,043 grant to library system Director Heather Duby. The grant was matched by the county and will be used to replace the library’s laptops, which are used for staff training.
More than $305,000 in technology grants has been given to libraries across the state, Hargett said.
