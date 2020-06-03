To honor Tennessee High School’s class of 2020, parents and the high school have placed banners for each of the nearly 275 graduating seniors along Edgemont Avenue.
Lisa Thompson, the mother who came up with idea to do the banners, said she was inspired after she saw on Facebook that a school district in Georgia had done it for its graduating seniors. She said this year graduating seniors, like her son Jordan Thompson, have missed many special and important moments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Seniors lost so much this year," Thompson said. "We wanted to do something to honor them."
She said she reached out to her friend April Dunn of Signs and Designs Dunn Right in Weber City, Virginia about doing the banners and Dunn agreed to make them. From there she and Dunn put out the word about the banners and 40 parents plus Tennessee High School got on board to pay for the banners and put them up along the high school track.
Kim Kirk, the principal of Tennessee High School, said it's a great tribute to the students.
"We never felt like we could do enough for these kids," Kirk said. "They've missed so much, we want to do everything we can to make this time memorable and exciting for them."
