BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band brought home a number of trophies from the Land of the Skies Band Competition in Enka, North Carolina on Saturday.

The competition featured more than 30 bands. The THS band competed in class 2AA and won third place for drum major, second place in percussion and second in class. The band also received an overall superior rating.

The Mighty Vikings will host Music in the Castle on Saturday in the Stone Castle. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and 29 bands will be featured.

For more information about Music in the Castle, visit www.themightyvikingband.com/competitions/music-in-the-castle/index.html.

