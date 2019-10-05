You are the owner of this article.
Music in the Castle
Tennessee High hosts 68th Music in the Castle marching band competition

Music 01

Northview Academy assistant band director Taylor Frankling checks the tuning of a trumpet as the band warms up before taking part in the 68th annual Music in the Castle event at Tennessee High School on Saturday afternoon.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than two dozen high school marching bands gathered for the 68th annual Music in the Castle on Saturday.

The event’s director, Scott Emerine, said 29 bands — more than recent events — participated in the competition. The competition featured bands like Bearden High School in Knoxville, Sullivan North High School, Sullivan East High School, Sullivan Central High School, Sullivan South High School, Daniel Boone High School and Morristown West High School.

Music 02

The E.C. Glass marching band warms up before taking part in the 68th annual Music In the Castle event Saturday afternoon at Tennessee High.

“We have a lot of repeat bands,” said Emerine, referring to bands that returned to the festival-like competition.

Tennessee High School’s Mighty Viking Band, which organizes the festival, served as an exhibition band. Emerine said the school’s students and alumni enjoy hosting the event, which is one of the largest high school band competitions in the Southeast.

Music 03

The E.C. Glass marching band drum line warms up before taking part in the 68th annual Music In the Castle event Saturday afternoon at Tennessee High.

East Tennessee State University’s band, which also performed during Saturday’s football game, served an exhibition band, as did the Vance Middle School band.

Emerine said he believes the competition continues to be held every year because of the community’s hospitality and the unique setting of the Stone Castle, the historic stadium at Tennessee High School. He said the acoustics are great in the castle.

Music 04

The Daniel Boone Blazer Band competes in the 68th annual Music in the Castle event Saturday afternoon in the Stone Castle stadium at Tennessee High School.
Music 05

The Daniel Boone Blazer Band competes in the 68th annual Music in the Castle event Saturday afternoon at Tennessee High. The event’s director, Scott Emerine, said 29 bands participated in the competition — more than recent years’ events have drawn.

Donna McGrew served as a medic Saturday, making sure guests were enjoying the day, but staying hydrated. Although cooler than earlier in the week, the hot sun still glared down on the festival, requiring participants to drink plenty of water, she said.

Three generations of McGrew’s family have performed at the castle. Her father performed back in the 1950s. He played the trumpet. McGrew graduated 30 years ago. She played the French horn in high school.

Music 06

The audience applauds after the Daniel Boone Blazer Band competed in the 68th annual Music in the Castle event Saturday afternoon at Tennessee High School.

Today, her son, Wes McGrew, is a senior at Tennessee High School, and he is the 1st Chair Trumpet. Wes assisted bands Saturday, directing around the campus.

Saturday’s competition went well into the evening, as the last awards were given out after 10 p.m. following a full day of performances.

Music in the Castle serves as a fundraiser for the Tennessee High band. They hoped to raise more than $20,000, Emerine said. Several local businesses sponsor the event.

