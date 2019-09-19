BRISTOL, Tenn — The Stone Castle will host Tennessee High football tonight for the first time since last October.
And now, there will be a new, must-see addition. Several area residents saw it on Thursday evening, when an open house was held to show off Tennessee High’s new $1 million fieldhouse constructed behind the end zone on the western end of the Stone Castle.
It was a long time coming.
“It is very important. I think the Castle has been over here since (1937),” said Tennessee High Athletic Director Barry Wade. “We have had to dress in the school since the old field house was torn down, so this has just been wonderful for us. We have some great donors that have stepped up and have really helped us with this.”
BurWil Construction Co. began working on the facility last October and completed it in time for the football and soccer teams to make use of it in August. Wade was especially pleased with the way architect Lucia Schneider was able to blend the field house in with the historic facade of the Stone Castle.
“This has been long overdue, and it fits just wonderfully into the Castle too,” Wade said. “She did a wonderful job with the design and the colors and the scheme. She just did great.”
The facility includes two large locker rooms, one for the Tennessee High football team and one for visiting football teams. The girls soccer team will also use the field house in the fall, and the boys team will use it in spring.
It is fantastic. It is an awesome resource for not only soccer but football,” Tennessee High girls soccer coach Kevin Mooney said. “It just makes the girls feel at home, makes them feel supported, so it is awesome.”
It also includes offices, a training room named for former Tennessee High teacher, coach and trainer Frank “Doc” Maples and a conference room named for Bill Bingham, a former coach and athletic director for the Vikings.
“This is a quite an honor for my name to be up there,” said Bingham, who first started working at Tennessee High in 1964, retiring in 1995. “I have just seen so many great students and athletes come through Tennessee High. It is certainly an honor for me to be remembered. I really feel proud.”
“This new facility is going to be great,” added former Tennessee High football coach Greg Stubbs, who was also present for the event. “It is going to be good for them.”
Tennessee High will hold a ceremony prior to tonight’s game to recognize those who helped with the project. Only $200,000 of the $1 million price tag was paid by Bristol Tennessee Board of Education funds.
We have had a lot of donations and contributions, and we are actually going to recognize all them tomorrow night,” Tennessee High principal Kim Kirk said.
That includes several representatives of BurWil Construction and contractor Steve Johnson, along with Don Nicewonder, his daughter, Kim, other members of the Nicewonder family and the Tennessee Board of Education.
“It brings major change. We are very proud; it gives us a place for our players to actually get dressed and come in and talk during the games,” Kirk said. “Before we were having to utilize some areas up in the school to get dressed and talk and have conferences. Now we have our own place to do so. It is going to allow the soccer team to do the same thing.
“The architects did a great job of making it fit into the Castle and how it looks from the outside of it. We are super proud of it.”
