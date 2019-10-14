As public health officials across the country continue to see cases of severe lung illness associated with electronic cigarette use, the Tennessee Department of Health announced Monday that it has received reports of 49 cases of injury.
No single product or substance has been linked to all of the cases, the agency stated in a news release.
Nearly 1,300 lung injury cases and 26 deaths have been reported across the U.S. Most patients reported using an e-cigarette, or vaping, with products containing THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC has also stated that some patients reported only using nicotine-containing products, and others combined THC and nicotine products, so the exact cause has not been determined.
No deaths have been linked to the vaping illness in Tennessee. However, Virginia reported one confirmed death earlier this month. A total of 50 cases have been reported in Virginia as of Oct. 8, the most recent date of available data on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
Both state agencies have issued statements recommending that people should consider refraining from using e-cigarettes as these investigations continue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.