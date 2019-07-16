JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.—Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced plans to develop the National Center for Rural Health Research in Johnson City.

Lee spoke during a press conference Tuesday at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.

Lee said the state will budget $1.5 million this year for the new center, which will be dedicated to rural health research. He said an additional $750,000 each following year will be budgeted for the project.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine also said the health care provider will donate $15 million to match Tennessee's contribution for the project.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments