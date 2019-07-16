JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.—Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced plans to develop the National Center for Rural Health Research in Johnson City.
Lee spoke during a press conference Tuesday at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
Lee said the state will budget $1.5 million this year for the new center, which will be dedicated to rural health research. He said an additional $750,000 each following year will be budgeted for the project.
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine also said the health care provider will donate $15 million to match Tennessee's contribution for the project.