JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee didn’t deviate much from the script he used for Monday’s State of the State address when he addressed East Tennessee before a crowd of more than 100 people Thursday night, but he highlighted how his administration was tackling issues that affect the region.
Lee gave his State of East Tennessee address at East Tennessee State University’s Millennium Center to an audience that included local businessmen, politicians, ETSU students and others.
The address focused on topics including education, the state’s strong fiscal health, criminal justice reform, economic development and health care.
During a post-address news conference, Lee told the Bristol Herald Courier that criminal justice reform he is pushing for this year would help alleviate chronic overcrowding in jails like the Sullivan County jail, which regularly has 1,000 or more mostly pretrial prisoners crammed into a facility meant for only 620.
“Recidivism is the effect that we get; it’s the outcome that we get when we don’t reenter people successfully into society from incarceration,” Lee said. “Right now that recidivism rate is close to 50% in our state. That means half the people that come out — and in local jails, it’s higher — will recommit and be reincarcerated.”
He said the state government is pursuing ways to alleviate prison overcrowding and lower recidivism rates by ensuring inmates have access to education and job training programs, helping exiting inmates find jobs before they leave jail, providing mentoring programs and utilizing community supervision.
On the education front, Lee said that, over the next two years, his administration would recommend moving the minimum salary for teachers from $36,000 to $40,000. Additionally, he said his budget sets aside $117 million in additional funding for teachers in the state.
For students, Lee said his administration is also working to improve mental health resources and training in schools. He said suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10 to 24, and in a given year, 1 in 5 kids has a mental health diagnosis. He said the Department of Mental Health is expanding its school-based behavioral health liaison program to every county in the state, a service that provides consultation, training and education to teachers to prepare them for students who are at risk of serious emotional disturbance, behavioral problems or substance abuse. There is already a liaison in Sullivan and Washington counties.
On the side of preparing kids for a career or college, Lee highlighted the GIVE Act, which provides grants to help schools for career technical education programs, and the Future Workforce Initiative, which will add about 100 science, technology, engineering and math programs to middle schools across the state by 2022.
