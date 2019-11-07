A Tennessee Department of Transportation project will widen north- and southbound roads — Bethel Drive, Carden Hollow Road and Walnut Hill Road — to 12-foot lanes with 10-foot shoulders and widen west- and eastbound roads — state Route 126 and Exide Drive — to three-lane roads with 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders. The project would help realize the long-awaited connector road from U.S. Highway 11W to 11E, making the area safer for vehicles.