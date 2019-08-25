BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Saturday night death of a female inmate at the Sullivan County Jail.
The inmate has been identified as Jenna Marie Sims, age 32. She was being held on a charge of violation of probation, according to TBI spokesman Josh Devine.
District Attorney General Barry Staubus asked the state agency to handle the investigation.
The cause of death remains under investigation and autopsy results are pending.
The Sullivan County Jail has encountered significant overcrowding issues for a number of years and recently reported more than 1,000 inmates in its two facilities, which are rated to hold a combined 619 prisoners.
A July 31 Tennessee Department of Corrections report shows the jail held a combined 997 prisoners on that date.