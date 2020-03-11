Investigator: Body had 'exact clothing' as missing toddler

FILE - This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of the 15-month-old girl, is charged with making a false report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Remains believed to be that of the toddler were found Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for her, authorities said.

 HONS

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Remains found last Friday in Blountville have been confirmed to be those of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old girl missing since December.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the information on Wednesday.

"Thank you for your continued support in this difficult case," the TBI said.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments