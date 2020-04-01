Ninety-six law enforcement-related deaths were reported in 2019 across the state of Tennessee — including in Northeast Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a report on the deaths this week. The data includes deadly use-of-force deaths, which include shootings, arrest-related nonforcible deaths and deaths in custody — those in jails.

Among the report’s findings, 96 deaths were reported by a total of 22 different law enforcement agencies and 26 facilities. Of the deaths, 30 were deadly use of force by a law enforcement officer. About half of those deaths occurred in a home.

White individuals accounted for 71.4% of deadly use-of-force deaths. Black/African American individuals accounted for 21.4%.

Local deaths include Jackie Scott Pendergrass, 44, and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Hinkle, 65. The two men died following a welfare call on Feb. 23 at Pendergrass’s home along U.S. Highway 11W in Blountville. Both were shot.

Another death occurred June 7 in Bristol, Tennessee when police assisted a resident in serving a court order on her estranged husband, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. When officers entered the home with the homeowner, they were confronted by a man, identified as Jason Nash, 46. He was shot by officers when police said he reached for a gun, the TBI said.

Then, on Sept. 3, Sullivan County deputies and a Bluff City police officer shot Attillio Gilmartin, 30, along Silver Grove Road. At some point after exiting his vehicle during a stop, he grabbed a gun and fired shots at officers, according to police. Officers returned fire, the TBI said, killing him.

