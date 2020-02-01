Dispatchers in Tazewell County, Virginia, have rescued one of four puppies surrendered from a home this month in hopes he’ll make their jobs a bit less stressful.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is one of only a couple of law enforcement agencies in Virginia to have a comfort dog for dispatchers. The University of Virginia Police Department in Charlottesville also recently started using a comfort dog.
“The owner just couldn’t afford to take care of them,” said Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Harold Heatley, who approved dispatch’s request for a dog.
Animal control took in four black Labrador-pit bull puppies, all about six weeks old, when their owner surrendered them to the county. Dispatch took one of the dogs, a warrants clerk took another one home, a third dog went to another agency and the fourth was adopted at the shelter, Heatley said.
Dispatchers have yet to name their pup. Instead, they’ve chosen four names, Mischief, Rookie, Taser and Creed, and they’re asking the public to choose via the department’s Facebook page.
“The dispatchers fell in love with this guy, and he is now the official 911 dispatcher center service dog, the dispatchers will be paying for his food and care out of their own pockets,” Heatley said.
“Dispatching is kind of stressful,” said Dispatcher Edwina Cecil, who held the dog during a recent interview with the Bristol Herald Courier.
Dispatchers in Tazewell County work 12-hour shifts, with four to six people on each shift, handling every 911 and administrative call that comes into the office. They also handle radio traffic for fire departments, rescue squads, police departments and the Sheriff’s Office.
“A lot of people think we just answer phone calls, but we don’t,” said Cecil, adding that dispatchers also deal with warrants, protective orders and other tasks.
Calls can be challenging.
“We had a fire call not too long ago, and the dispatcher was on the phone with them and could actually hear the fire crackling in the background,” said Cecil, referring to a December call. “One of the individuals ended up losing their life. It was a very rough call.”
The new dog, which lives in the dispatch center, can help comfort dispatchers who have to deal with stressful, emotional calls.
“Temperaments are really calm,” Cecil said. “It’s just a happy atmosphere. It’s been very cheerful. It’s more laid back. It’s still work as usual, but it’s a better atmosphere.”
Staff has set up a kennel in the office, where the dog sleeps. There’s also a blanket and feeding bowls.
“We all have to take turns taking him out and make sure he uses the bathroom, and cleaning up any accidents that he has,” Cecil said.
With staff on hand 24 hours a day, someone is always with the puppy.
“He is so loveable,” Cecil said. “He just wants you to love him and hold him and rock him. He thinks he’s a baby.”
Heatley said the dog is being trained as a therapy dog and will attend events, make visits to schools and senior homes and serve as an ambassador for 911.
The American Kennel Club, which recognizes therapy dog training, notes that therapy dogs are not the same as service dogs.
“Service dogs are dogs that are specially trained to perform specific tasks to help a person who has a disability,” the club notes. “Therapy dogs are dogs that go with their owners to volunteer in settings such as schools, hospitals and nursing homes.”
Therapy dogs are also known to be used in courtrooms, law enforcement agencies and elsewhere.
No other dispatch agency in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee reported having therapy dogs, although at least the Sullivan County office said they have thought about bringing in a dog to comfort dispatchers.
