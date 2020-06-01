Tazewell Va. – Officials with the Tazewell County Department of Social Services are refusing to comment on an allegation that one of Tazewell County’s three new cases of the Coronavirus originated at that agency.
Local Attorney Fred Harman sent a letter to all area media outlets as well as state and local government agencies June 1 making that allegation. The letter alleges Interim Director of Social Services David Taylor informed his staff over the intercom that an employee had tested positive for the virus.
Taylor refused to confirm or deny the allegation during a phone conversation June 1. “I will have to consult my board about their policy on releasing information to the media,’ Taylor said.
The letter goes on to claim Taylor did not inform employees who were working from home about the case. It also accuses the health department which shares a county owned building with the DSS of not releasing information and that both agencies did not take steps to ensure the safety of employees.
Harman alleges the agency continued to conduct business without interruption and has not provided any testing for employees or taken any steps to ensure the facility is adequately sanitized. He also says they are not provided any personal protective equipment nor is the rule regarding wearing a mask enforced.
While the county’s Industrial Development Authority owns the building they lease it to the two agencies and they are responsible for their own cleaning. Like all county and state agencies the building has been closed to the public since the declaration of a local emergency in March.
“I cannot release any personal information pertaining to any resident who has tested positive for COVID 19. If in fact an employee at DSS tested positive, what measures DSS takes would be up to their director, David Taylor. In early April the County stood up, or enabled, an alternative site for DSS should they choose to relocate their operations. I do note DSS operates in the same building as VDH. They share a positive air pressurized HVAC system which should reduce the likelihood of airborne transmission in the building,’ County Administrator Eric Young said.
Robert Parker, public relations coordinator for the health department has said in the past that agency will not release specific information regarding coronavirus patients.
The county’s number of positive cases had been six since early May until a new case was logged last week. Facebook reports discussed two additional cases bring the total to nine but they did not show up on the health department’s website until June 1.
