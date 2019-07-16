TAZEWELL, Va.—The Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney said a chapter of Ku Klux Klan recently distributed literature throughout the county.
"This was done as an attempt to recruit new members as well as intimidate or harass citizens of Tazewell County," the Commonwealth's Attorney said in a post on Facebook.
The prosecutor's office said incidents have been reported to the Virginia State Police for investigation.
"This type of behavior is not something our office will tolerate and if any crimes have occurred resulting from these recent incidents, we will prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law," the post states. "Also, if anyone has been assaulted, threatened, intimidated, harassed or had your property vandalized or destroyed based on your race, religious conviction, color or national origin, please report this to our office immediately. We want all the citizens of Tazewell County to live happily and not in fear, be treated equally and with the utmost respect."