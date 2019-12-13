Tanya Tucker will entertain at 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Tanya Tucker, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Moon Taxi and the Lonesome River Band are among the first 30 acts announced today for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in 2020.

The Birthplace of Country Music held a news conference this afternoon to officially kick off the 20th anniversary of the annual music festival held in downtown Bristol. This year's R&R will be Sept. 11-13.

