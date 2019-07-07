BRISTOL, Va. — When it comes to choosing an instrument, Mackenzie Henley just takes her pick.
This talented 14-year-old from Kingsport, Tennessee, already has quite the repertoire. She started playing violin and fiddle when she was only 5 years old. Within a couple of years, Mackenzie picked up the mandolin and started playing that as well.
When she was 9, she started attending Pick Along Summer Camp at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
The weeklong camp introduces campers to the basics of stringed instruments and teaches them to play in a group. Campers can participate in beginner or intermediate levels, and also work on projects with Radio Bristol, and apply the skills they’ve learned with live and on-air performances.
“I’d say Pick Along Camp is pretty great,” Mackenzie said. “You come in the mornings, and you don’t know what is going to happen that day. It’s like a new surprise every day. It is really cool.”
Since starting with Pick Along Camp, Mackenzie has become skilled at a number of instruments — in addition to fiddle, violin and mandolin, she now also plays banjo, guitar, ukulele and autoharp — the latter two she taught herself.
Pick Along Camp Director Erin Dalton recently taught Mackenzie a bass line on the piano to accompany a group that was playing, and now Mackenzie plans to start piano lessons.
“You kind of knew from the get-go that she just wanted her hands into everything we have to offer,” Dalton said. “She studies every instrument that we offer, on top of others; anything that piques her interest, she goes for it. She just has a very natural gift for music.”
Mackenzie just completed her fifth year of the camp, and she’s become something of a fixture at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. For the past two years, she has served as a junior counselor at camp — a role in which she helps other students who may need individual attention, either because they are ahead of the group or need extra help keeping up.
“It was so much fun,” Mackenzie said with a grin. “I enjoy being a junior counselor even more than being a camper. I love it because I can help everyone.”
Even when camp is not in session, Mackenzie is a regular at the museum. She shows up regularly for the monthly Community Jam, even if she is the only performer playing when there’s a low turnout. She attends events at the museum and often just visits to hang out. She also regularly attends concerts of the camp instructors who perform with their own groups.
“There have been a couple of occasions when, because our instructors are touring musicians, they can’t be there for our closing day of camp, which is Friday,” Dalton explained. “Mackenzie has taken the lead on two Fridays for us when there isn’t an instructor — she has taken the lead for a group.”
Mackenzie also participates in a unique opportunity that the Pick Along Camp offers — at the end of each week-long camp, the students perform for their parents. Each Friday before that performance, the campers go down the street to Blackbird Bakery, where they busk for doughnuts.
Mackenzie plays with her school orchestra, takes regular lessons and plays in the Mountain Music School held at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She hopes to have more opportunities to perform and says her goal is to play with a group at the rooftop lounge at the Bristol Hotel. She also says she would love to one day be an instructor at Pick Along Camp or a DJ at Radio Bristol.
“I think it’s great that we have talent like Mackenzie coming through the program,” said Charlene Baker, marketing specialist for the Birthplace of Country Music. “I see her eventually leading our little community of musicians. I see her as someone who will take my place one day and take over the reins at Birthplace of Country Music.”