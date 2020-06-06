Weather Alert

...PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. THE DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO ONE-QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. WHEN TRAVELING, DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND SLOW DOWN. BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN DROP IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE FOG. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION AND USE LOW BEAM WHEN TRAVELING THROUGH THE DENSE FOG. THE FOG WILL DISSIPATE BY MID-MORNING SATURDAY GIVING WAY TO A VERY WARM AND HUMID AFTERNOON.