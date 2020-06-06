BRISTOL, Va. — Taco Riendo, a new authentic Mexican fast-food restaurant from the owner of El Patio and Puerto Nuevo in Bristol, Virginia, is set to move into the former Taco John’s on Euclid Avenue.
Owner Filipe Reyes said Taco Riendo means something close to “smiling taco” in Spanish. The new eatery will feature a selection of the most popular items from the other two restaurants, including tacos, hoagies, rice with chicken and cheese, seafood platters and shrimp cocktails.
“Our biggest item will be authentic homemade tacos,” Reyes said. “Everything will be made from scratch.”
Diners can choose between indoor and outdoor seating, and drive-thru service will be offered. He added that the restaurant will be licensed by Virginia ABC to sell beer, wine and liquor.
Preparing to open will take a few months, Reyes said. Because all the food will be prepared in-house, the restaurant must be equipped with gas service for an open flame stove top grill, he added.
Moving everything into the property will also take some time, and Reyes said expects it will be three months before the restaurant is ready to open.
The Taco John’s that previously occupied the location closed in 2019 after being open for two years.
