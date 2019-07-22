BRISTOL, Va. — The Taco John’s at 1375 Euclid Ave. in Bristol, Virginia, has closed, marking the second fast-food eatery to cease operations at that intersection.
A sign outside the restaurant Monday carried the simple message, “Sorry we are closed.” A pair of U-Haul trucks were parked near the rear of the building. A Krystal restaurant across the street, at the intersection of Euclid and Bob Morrison Boulevard, closed in May.
“They said they just didn’t have the sales needed to remain open,” City Manager Randy Eads said Monday.
The Bristol listing has already been removed from the Wyoming-based chain’s corporate website, and all its social media pages have been taken down. The closest Taco John’s in Elizabethton, Tennessee, remains open.
Taco John’s Bristol store opened in July 2017 as part of the rejuvenation of the Euclid Avenue Shopping Center.
Three other eateries, Barberito’s Southwestern Grill, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and McAlister’s Deli, all opened in the same shopping center within the past year.