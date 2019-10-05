ABINGDON, Va. — Southwest Virginia Small Business Development Centers are hosting a resource fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
Four business centers — Blue Ridge Crossroads, Mountain Empire, Southwest Virginia and Virginia Highlands — are presenting "Boost Your Business," a resource fair and educational conference focused on providing information to entrepreneurs of all business stages.
The feature event is a media presentation of John Maxwell’s Live2Lead webcast. Other workshop activities include tips on taxes, management, marketing, social media and selling to the government.
The event is free. Breakfast and lunch are included. Preregistration is required by calling 276-739-2474 or visiting www.SmallBizConference2019.eventbrite.com.
