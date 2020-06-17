NICKELSVILLE, Va. — A man who attempted to force his way into a Nickelsville home has died, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday evening, the Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Twin Springs Road. The call was in reference to a man attempting to force his way into a home that was occupied by two women and two small children, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The man, identified as Jared Scott Dockery, 32, gained entry into the residence and was shot and killed upon entry.

Dockery died before deputies arrived. His body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner located in Roanoke, Virginia. This case is currently under investigation. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and is also assisting with the investigation.

