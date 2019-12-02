The public can weigh in through Wednesday on which career and technical education classes should be offered at Sullivan County’s future West Ridge High School via an online survey.
The 1,700-student school is slated to open in the fall of 2021. It’s on Lynn Road off Interstate 81’s Exit 63 in Blountville. Sullivan North, South and Central high schools will be consolidated at the new school.
The survey lists 22 CTE courses and asks that participants rate each one on a scale of one to five with one being “not very interested” and five “very interested.”
Aaron Flanary, facilitator for career-technical and early post-secondary opportunities, said the purpose of the survey is to see which programs have the highest amount of student and parent interest and to narrow the list to 10-12 options.
“After analyzing this survey, we will be moving forward with an official survey for the Board [of Education] to approve and for the public to vote again to finalize and solidify how many and which programs will be added to West Ridge’s offerings,” he said.
The current survey is open to anyone, but the official survey will require a full name, address and email to verify that participants are Sullivan County residents.
Currently, 17 CTE programs are offered at the county’s four high schools, including accounting, carpentry, cosmetology, culinary arts, architectural and engineering design, family and consumer science, digital arts, health occupations, welding, agriscience, criminal justice, engineering, fire science, machine tool, construction and welding, programming/coding and automotive technology.
The school system plans to continue offering all existing programs when West Ridge opens for a total of around 28 programs of study, Flanary said.
