BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brenda Traylor’s smiling countenance belies the physical and emotional toll she’s endured while battling multiple myeloma — a potentially fatal blood-borne cancer.
Traylor, 67, recently joined a Tri-Cities support group for those suffering with the disease and their caregivers. On Tuesday, she and members of that group met in the Twin City to help spread the word that help is available.
Multiple myeloma is considered an uncommon cancer. It attacks the plasma cells in the bone marrow and represents about 2% of all cancer cases in the U.S. About 30,000 U.S. residents are diagnosed each year, and the rate is more than twice as high among African Americans compared to all other races, according to the International Myeloma Foundation.
Traylor was diagnosed in January 2018 after suffering sharp pain in her back. Locally, doctors gave her chemotherapy with an injection, and she traveled to Emory University cancer center in Atlanta, where she underwent a stem cell transplant.
“I stayed in the hospital for two months,” she said. “Even longer than that because my complications came after I got out of the hospital. They always tell the patients to stay in the area in case you have any problem, and, sure enough, I did.”
Traylor is “doing alright,” now taking maintenance medication and exercising regularly, but she still deals with some side effects. She joined the support group to learn more about the disease and how to cope.
“I’m trying to learn what I can do for myself,” she said.
Based in Johnson City, the support group is trying to help more people, outreach coordinator Barry Darby said.
“We’re reaching out to Greeneville, Wise, Bristol, trying to get the word out,” Darby said. “We’re not getting new members, but we know there are new patients in the area. … We’ve been going to different churches, speaking with reverends, trying to get their congregations alerted.”
Darby, who has been diagnosed with an early stage of the disease but hasn’t yet begun treatment, said people need to know the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston is currently recruiting people for a study and offering free screenings for the disease.
Besides attacking the body’s bone marrow, the disease compromises the immune system, which makes patients more susceptible to infections and other diseases.
“According to national statistics, with the population of the Tri-Cities, we should be getting about 60 new patients [diagnosed] a year,” Darby said. “About half the people who get it are dying within five years. I’ve been with our group for 18 months, and we’ve only had two or three additions … and it’s all been word of mouth.”
A major issue is letting people know that the primary treatment method requires patients to leave this area, Darby said.
“There is very little treatment here. My doctor has only seen a couple dozen cases of this in his career, so he’s not well-versed in it,” Darby said. “I go to Charlotte. I could have gone to Vanderbilt or M.D. Anderson, Harvard, Duke; there are places to go, but we don’t have it [treatment] here.”
The group’s next scheduled meeting is Nov 2 at noon in the activities room at the Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., Johnson City. To get information and to register, call 423-915-5200.
