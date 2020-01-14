ABINGDON, Va. — With the first of the year, the Washington County Board of Supervisors held a reorganizational meeting Tuesday and elected Dwayne Ball the board’s new chairman.
Randy Pennington, in turn, was named the board’s new vice chairman.
Ball replaces Saul Hernandez, who remains on the board, while Pennington replaces Allison Mays, who was not reelected to the board in November’s election.
In other business, the board appointed new members of the Washington County Courthouse Committee, which is now set to include additional members such as the president of the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, as well as a private sector attorney, Byrum Geisler, and members of the Abingdon town government.
The Courthouse Committee advises the maintenance of the Washington County Courthouse, which dates to 1868, as well as its impending renovation.
This committee will now also include supervisors Dwayne Ball and Randy Pennington.
“The significant change is in the Courthouse Committee,” said County Administrator Jason Berry.
Tuesday’s meeting marked the first for new members Charlie Hargis, representing the Madison District, and Wayne Stevens Jr., representing the Monroe District.
“I’d like to welcome the two new board members,” Pennington said. “Welcome aboard, guys. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but good to have you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.