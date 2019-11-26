ABINGDON, Va. — Dozens of people packed the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, and about a dozen people voiced opposition to proposed gun laws in Virginia.
“This crowd of people here tonight and this resolution sends a strong message,” said Supervisor Randy Pennington, who made a motion to adopt a resolution deeming Washington County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
This symbolic resolution, passed unanimously on Tuesday, says that Washington County’s government supports the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
“It’s a very, very important issue," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez, who said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed gun restrictions have been “dismissive” of Washington County’s way of life.
“If we don’t have our guns to protect our rights, we’re not going to be able to worship freely,” said Dr. Mark J. Matney, one of several speakers on Tuesday.
“Law-abiding citizens don’t need any more gun law restrictions,” Matney said.
Another speaker, Rex Carter, said, “Our Second Amendment rights matter.”
Roman Blevins, another speaker, called the proposed restrictions “an attack on gun owners” and added, “Our rights as free Virginians are at stake.”
Blevins said the proposed laws “are a direct infringement” on the Second Amendment.
“Washington County is going to send a message to Richmond,” Blevins said. “This county needs to take a stand, even if it is a symbolic one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.