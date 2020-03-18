ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to delay its budget work sessions until at least April 14, due to public health concerns over the coronavirus.
The board also pledged to set the county’s tax rate at its March 24 meeting, though some supervisors wondered whether that meeting will be held.
For nearly 30 minutes, board members also debated whether to close all public access to the county office building near Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon.
County Treasurer Fred Parker had suggested keeping his office open, said County Administrator Jason Berry.
“We’ll have the employees here if they feel comfortable being here,” Berry said.
Yet county officials have made plans for the employees at the county office building to work from home, he added.
“We’re all trying to find ways — and this is just strategy — to keep the social distancing,” Berry said. “I think we can keep our people relatively safe.”
Supervisor Mike Rush questioned whether a partial closing is “even possible” for the county office building.
“It makes sense to me to take all the precautions that we can,” Rush said. “The good of the building is not as important to me as the good of the people.”
Supervisor Saul Hernandez said he’s concerned that if the building closes, that will make the decision for the county treasurer, an elected official, to close his office, as well.
On Monday, Berry declared a state of emergency in the county and limited access to the county office building.
“At this point, we’re closing three-quarters of the building,” Board Chairman Dwayne Ball said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Berry suggested leaving the county treasurer’s office open until next week, but he also noted that changes to public health policies keep changing.
“I think this is changing so fast,” Rush said. “In a week, the decision may be made for us.”
The supervisors also expressed concerns over whether to continue to hold public Board of Supervisors meetings.
At one point, Berry suggested using a fogger machine to decontaminate the meeting room, but he said that would not be available for two weeks.
“If this virus grows, I’m going to ask to shut this building down,” said Supervisor Randy Pennington. “I have a family to protect as well.”
In the end, the board decided to postpone making a decision on whether to close the entire building — including the treasurer’s office.
But the board did decide to cancel its upcoming public hearing on the 2020-21 budget, scheduled for the March 24 meeting.
The board also canceled today’s budget work session.
