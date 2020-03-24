ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors adopted a select 5% cut to various budgets on Tuesday for the remaining weeks of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Those cuts came in the wake of an expected 2.5% reduction in sales tax revenues, blamed on shutdowns due to concerns over the coronavirus, said County Administrator Jason Berry.
Reductions in the budget include $19,000 in solid waste and $18,000 in general services.
“We don’t know what the future holds,” Berry said.
Additionally on Tuesday, while the county’s 2020-2021 budget talks are on hold, the supervisors decided the county’s real estate property tax rate should remain the same as this year.
Regarding the budget cuts, Berry figured some savings will come from the county’s school system, since schools are now shut for the remainder of the school year.
That may mean saving money through lowered thermostats and reduced fuel costs for running school buses, said Board Chairman Dwayne Ball.
Berry did not suggest any layoffs in Washington County due to the budget cuts. “We’re hoping we’ll continue to pay county employees if we can,” Berry said.
The more people who don’t have a paycheck, the worse the economy is going to get, Berry figured.
Ball estimated the sales tax shortfalls will more likely affect the next fiscal year, not the current one.
Yet the county treasurer, Fred Parker, said he did not forecast a “big drop” in sales tax revenue, as so many homebound workers order items on Amazon.
“Amazon has become one of our top five sales taxpayers in the county now,” Parker said. “People are still clicking.”
In other business on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a suggestion by Parker to open a $12.7 million insurance policy to protect the county’s line of credit — for emergency purposes — and keep the county government afloat while awaiting the fallout of the coronavirus health crisis.
Now is the time to act, Parker said.
“We need a safety net,” Parker added. “We don’t want to be in a position where we can’t pay our vendors, we can’t pay the light company, we can’t pay our personnel.”
