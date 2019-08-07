BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Blue Blood Brotherhood and ShotStop Ballistics, in connection with Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, will give 100 BallisticBoard bulletproof backpack inserts to Sullivan County Schools students in honor of fallen officer Sgt. Steve Hinkle.
The inserts will be given to special needs children, or those that would have a harder time getting away from an active shooter, Cassidy said.
Hinkle was shot on Feb. 23 when he responded to a welfare check call in Blountville. He died three days later. The 33-year Sheriff's Office veteran worked in corrections, patrol, courts, and process divisions and as a school resource officer at Sullivan East and Sullivan Central high schools.
The backpack insert is made of light, thin, ballistic material and can withstand multiple shot impacts from handgun and rifle fire, including AR-15, according to a news release. It can be placed in backpacks, computer bags, luggage or purses.
"We are deeply grateful for the gracious donation by Blue Blood Brotherhood and ShotStop Ballistics," Cassidy said in the release. "These protective ballistic inserts are just another safety measure we can implement for our higher needs children to ensure safety and security at the highest level. What better cause to contribute to in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle, who not only protected these children in our schools, but also laid his life on the line to protect our community."
Blue Blood Brotherhood and ShotStop will make a presentation to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan County Schools officials on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Sheriff's Office.
Return to heraldcourier.com and read Friday's edition of the Bristol Herald Courier for more.