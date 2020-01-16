BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County man has been arrested on tax evasion charges by special agents with the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Revenue agents arrested Edwin Gerald Kilgore Wednesday at his home, according to a news release.

Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Kilgore on two counts of tax evasion and forgery, and one count of theft. The indictments allege Kilgore falsified information on the form for titling his motor home with the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office. He also failed to pay sales tax due on the registration to the state, the release states.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the Department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with the office of District Attorney Barry Staubus. 

