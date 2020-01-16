BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County man has been arrested on tax evasion charges by special agents with the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
Revenue agents arrested Edwin Gerald Kilgore Wednesday at his home, according to a news release.
Last week, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Kilgore on two counts of tax evasion and forgery, and one count of theft. The indictments allege Kilgore falsified information on the form for titling his motor home with the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office. He also failed to pay sales tax due on the registration to the state, the release states.
“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "This indictment underscores the Department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."
The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with the office of District Attorney Barry Staubus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.