The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Sullivan and Hawkins counties until 8:30 p.m.
A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood prone area, move immediately to high ground. The National Weather Service warns that a flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for Hancock, Greene, Grainger, Washington Unicoi, Carter, Hamblen and Johnson counties in Northeast Tennessee and Lee, Washington, Scott, Russell and Wise counties in Virginia until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Storm total rainfall amounts around one to two inches are expected, with locally high amounts approaching three inches, according to the National Weather Service. A few strong storms will be possible tonight as the front passes through with gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning being the primary threats.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.