BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan County submitted site plans to the city of Bristol, Tennessee for a new emergency medical service station near the city-county border.
The new EMS station will be at 135 River Road and replace the existing EMS Station 3 at 4099 U.S. Highway 11E, which is less than a mile from the location of the new station. In October, the Sullivan County Commission approved borrowing $3.9 million to fund construction of the station, two others and renovation of another station.
Jim Perry, chief of emergency medical services for the county, said the new station is needed because the current one, which the county leases for $1,600 a month, was originally a business that was retrofitted and does not meet their needs. He said the sleeping quarters are inadequate, there are not enough showers, there is a general lack of space, a lack of parking for personal vehicles and limited bay space for when they have to keep an additional service vehicle at the station.
“We have folks living in there 24/7, it’s not the best situation for them,” Perry said.
The new station will have the advantage of being designed as an EMS station rather than jury-rigged to serve as one, he added. It will have better bunks and showers, more parking, space for an office and more bay space.
Another plus, according to Perry, is the county won’t have to lease the new station because Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to donate the land, an empty parcel, to the county at its May meeting. The move saved the county $34,650 and was applauded by county officials, including Mayor Richard Venable and County Commissioner Mark Vance.
“We are very pleased that the city of Bristol donated it,” Perry said. “It was wonderful for them to do that.”
Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for Bristol, Tennessee, said the property is properly zoned soreview and approval of the site plan will be done by city staff and will not require additional approval by the city Planning Commission or City Council.
Perry said he hopes construction will start by the end of this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.