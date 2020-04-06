BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has been advised of a familiar telephone scam starting again.

These phone scammers have been introducing themselves as employees of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers use the names of Sheriff’s Office employees and tell residents that there is a warrant for their arrest due to missing jury duty and that they can send money or go to jail.

The other scam states that a family member is in jail and the person receiving the call needs to send money for bond, according to a release.

In turn, scammers may also impersonate the IRS. The IRS will begin distributing the COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments over the next few weeks and has advised that they will not request the personal information of anyone prior to distributing the Economic Impact Payments. The IRS will also not contact anyone to pay a fee to receive the Economic Impact Payment. Anyone soliciting information over the phone connected to these payments is likely a scammer.

If you receive a call, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments