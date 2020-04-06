BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has been advised of a familiar telephone scam starting again.
These phone scammers have been introducing themselves as employees of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers use the names of Sheriff’s Office employees and tell residents that there is a warrant for their arrest due to missing jury duty and that they can send money or go to jail.
The other scam states that a family member is in jail and the person receiving the call needs to send money for bond, according to a release.
In turn, scammers may also impersonate the IRS. The IRS will begin distributing the COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments over the next few weeks and has advised that they will not request the personal information of anyone prior to distributing the Economic Impact Payments. The IRS will also not contact anyone to pay a fee to receive the Economic Impact Payment. Anyone soliciting information over the phone connected to these payments is likely a scammer.
If you receive a call, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.