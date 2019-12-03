BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday received the East Tennessee Law Enforcement Department of the Year Award from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy received the award on behalf of his department. The award was a surprise, he said.

“To be the only Sheriff’s Office in the Upper East region to win the award of the year — that was really good,” Cassidy said. “I’m really excited about that.”

The department received the award for its improvements and increases in drug and DUI arrests, as well as for providing long-awaited equipment to officers, the sheriff said.

