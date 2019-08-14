Sullivan County Department of Education students showed substantial gains during the 2018-19 school year in both achievement and growth, and seven schools were designated by the state as reward schools, as reported in state TNReady results released on Tuesday, according to a news release from Sullivan County Schools.
The student academic growth indicator measures individual student growth using an assessment system, according to the release. All schools and districts receive an overall student growth level equal to the system composite level, which ranges from Level 1 to Level 5. Level 5 means highest-performing and Level 1 means lowest-performing.
The Sullivan County Schools growth indicator for all students is Level 4 overall, indicating the strongest gains in the district to date and a state designation of “advancing,” according to the release. Every school in the district earned a Level 3, 4 or 5 in literacy.
The percentage of students performing on grade level on state assessments and the improvement of that percentage from one year to the next is also measured. Data shows improvement in every content area, which includes Algebra II, English I, English II, geometry, social studies, U.S. history, third- through eighth-grade English, language arts and third- through eighth-grade math. The only subject that declined in the percentage of students scoring on track was Algebra I.
The results also showed:
- the district’s graduation rate increased to an all-time high of 95.4%;
- the percentage of Ready Graduates increased from 34.6% to 43.3%;
- English Learner proficiency increased from 41.9% to 70%;
- the percentage of students designated as “chronically out of school” decreased from 16% to 14%;
- the ACT district composite increased from 20.3% to 20.6% with a 99.58% participation rate.
Tennessee defines reward school status as a “top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee,” according to the release. Central Heights, Holston, Ketron, Miller Perry, Rock Springs Elementary schools, Holston Middle School and Sullivan South High School were designated reward schools.
“I am very proud of the hard work and dedication to our students by our teachers, principals and instructional staff and the commitment they have made to continuous improvement,” said Director of Schools David Cox in the release.
There are more than 9,000 Sullivan County Schools students.