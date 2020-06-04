In the first week of its 2020 summer feeding program, the Sullivan County school system served about three times as many meals to children in the community as it did during the entire summer last year, according to Amber Anderson, the school nutrition supervisor.
“We’ve already served over 11,000 meals,” Anderson said Thursday in a presentation to the Sullivan County Board of Education during its monthly meeting.
“For the entire summer last year, we served just a little over 3,400,” Anderson said. “So we’ve done pretty good this year so far. I hope those numbers stay consistent.”
Anderson also shared that the school system served almost 250,000 meals through the emergency feeding program, which was launched in March in order to keep providing meals during the school year after closing its buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We served [the meals] at five school locations and used 30 buses to deliver them to about 513 addresses,” Anderson said.
“None of that could have been accomplished without my school nutrition team members, our lead team, so many teachers and staff that volunteered at our locations and rode buses,” she added. “I think what we accomplished is nothing short of outstanding.”
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously agreed to suspend its regular policies on personal and professional leave because of how the pandemic could impact employees’ leave time.
“These policies call for ‘use it or lose it,’” Dr. David Cox, the director of schools, explained when he was recommending the policies’ suspension.
“This [suspension] would prevent employees from losing any of the earned days, and it would give them an additional year to use the leave,” Cox said. “So again, it’s to protect our employees from losing vacation and personal days.”
