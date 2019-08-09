BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Board of Education may face a critical shortfall of $800,000 in this year’s budget, and the board’s chairman said during a Thursday night meeting he didn’t believe the County Commission had any intention of providing the funds.
The board initially approved $1.1 million for the school recreation fund, but the commission only approved $300,000 in July, according to Ingrid Deloach, business manager for the county’s department of education. Deloach said the $300,000 figure had already been sent to the state comptroller’s office for final approval.
That funding would create a shortfall for the school system’s maintenance of effort requirement under state law, she said.
Board Chairman Michael Hughes brought up the budget problem during the board’s meeting. Deloach said she met with new Director of Schools David Cox and the county accounts and budgets director, Larry Bailey, on Friday to seek clarification on the budget the County Commission approved in July.
The Bristol Herald Courier was unsuccessful in its attempt to reach Bailey by phone after the meeting.
Under state law, budgets have to be approved by Aug. 31. If the shortfall isn’t clarified, the state won’t approve the school system’s budget. The school could also lose Basic Education Programming funds from the state if they miss another deadline on Oct. 1.
Those state funds bring in nearly $4 million in revenue per month to Sullivan schools, and without them, Deloach said, the school system wouldn’t be able to operate.
The board decided unanimously Thursday not to amend its budget to match the budget sent to the state comptroller by Bailey.
“You approved a budget that met maintenance of effort,” said Deloach, in response to board member Mark Ireson questioning why the vote was necessary before the board made its decision. “Everything was correct. You met it by 7 cents per pupil. However, the county approved a budget that does not support that budget, so if I continue with the budget as you approved, I am falsifying what I project for our income.”
Vice Chairman Randall Jones said it would be “illegal and unethical” for the board to amend the budget knowing that it would mean a shortfall later in the fiscal year. And the county wouldn’t be responsible for covering that shortfall — it would have to be covered out of the school system’s fund balance, Deloach said.
“What they’re trying to say is they’re not funding the $800,000,” Hughes said. “I believe that their answer would be, ‘Well, we can fix this on paper and say, instead of a 2% loss [in the city/county split of state funds], if you’ll show a 1% loss well, that will give us that $800,000 and by the way that will give us $875,000,’ so we’re giving them a cushion,’” Hughes said. “… We’re clarifying our position by saying, ‘We expect the budget to be as it was presented.’ Then, if they see differently, we have a problem because the budget will not meet maintenance of effort the way they funded it.”
Maryanne Durski, who is the executive director of the Tennessee Department of Education’s Office of Local Finance, told Deloach that the county can’t do that, Deloach said.
Hughes told the board that, despite documentation being provided to the county to prove that $1.5 million is spent for recreation purposes out of the school system’s fund every year, Bailey said they had no intent to fund the full amount the board approved, Hughes said. For the second year in a row, the commission also didn’t approve funding $1.6 million in requested money for renovations to current schools, he said.
Before the school system’s budget can be amended to give employees a 2% raise, which was approved by the board in July, the clarification has to be made, Hughes said.
The county also has yet to reimburse $1.1 million for the school system’s recreation fund for the 2018-19 fiscal year, Deloach said.