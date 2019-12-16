BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County's jail facilities have been recertified by the Tennessee Corrections Institute, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Both of the county’s jail facilities are chronically overcrowded and, on average, surpass combined capacity of 619 by around 400 inmates. Inmate population recently hit a high of 1,082 and today is 900. The Sheriff's Office has been operating the jail under a plan of action to avoid decertification since 2014.
A pretrial release program is being developed as a short-term solution to decrease the number of inmates while a master plan is being developed to remodel and expand the current facilities or build a new jail.
The facilities were inspected by the Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Controls in August. Findings included inmate overcrowding and a fire panel in need of repair. The fire panel has been repaired and the TCI Board recognized the overall progress Sullivan County has made in moving forward with a solution to the overcrowding problem, the release states.
Return to heraldcourier.com and read Tuesday's edition for more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.