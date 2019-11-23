BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County’s Heritage Tourism Information Center in Blountville is now open.
A grand opening ceremony was held Friday. The center, at the corner of state Route 394 and Blountville Bypass, is part of the future Blountville Historic District walking tour and the Battle at Blountville Civil War Military Park. It will be the starting point for tours of the historic district.
Known for decades as the “Old Sheriff’s Home,” the structure was built in 1868. At one time, it had about 30 cells and was used as a work release area for inmates. Renovations were completed last year.
“It’s all about showcasing what we have here in Sullivan County,” said Shelia Hunt, Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism executive director. “We hope that this center will be the very epitome of southern hospitality for all of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
The two rooms upstairs will house museum pieces and exhibits — one dedicated to Civil War pieces and the other to local history and heritage, Hunt said. Maria Hale, an archivist with the department, will curate historical items that will be housed in the center.
Hunt dedicated the center to Mayor Richard Venable during the ceremony. She presented him with a plaque that will hang in the foyer of the center.
“He has been so supportive of everything that we have done in heritage tourism and historic preservation so we’re really grateful for all of this coming together,” she said.
Angela Crane will serve as the center’s marketing associate.
“I’m just super thankful to be a part of this team and look forward to working with the Department of Archives and Tourism in Sullivan County,” Crane said.
She hopes to make the center a “staple for heritage and tourism” in the county.
