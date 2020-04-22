BRISTOL, Tenn. — Few cars were parked downtown Tuesday afternoon, and the windows of many temporarily closed shops bore signs letting potential customers know not to bother stopping in.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses hard, but the rate of new cases popping up in Tennessee has slowed over the past 18 days, and officials are putting plans in place to allow many struggling businesses reopen.
On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that many businesses in 89 of the state’s 95 counties would reopen on May 1, but counties with their own independent health departments, such as Sullivan County, will be excluded. Lee added Tuesday that he will release a guide later this week on what businesses can reopen as part of Tennessee’s phased plan. Some will be able to reopen as early as Monday.
Though Tennessee’s six metropolitan counties, including Sullivan County, will implement their own strategies to reopen, Lee said he spoke to the mayors of these counties earlier Tuesday, and they have the support of the governor’s office.
“We reiterated our support to help these areas determine the best pathway for their safe reopening, as well,” Lee said.
In a Tuesday phone interview, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable told the Bristol Herald Courier that the county will likely announce its own strategy for reopening area businesses by Friday on the heels of the guidelines Lee is expected to announce.
“We feel like we’re in the best of both worlds,” Venable said. “We have more control over our own destiny here in Sullivan County with the [Sullivan County Regional] Health Department.”
But the mayor said there will only be slight differences between the county’s strategy for reopening and what Lee mandates for the rest of Tennessee.
“It’s important that we mirror the governor’s plan to a certain extent because of our relationship with our neighbors here in Northeast Tennessee,” Venable said. “Consistency is extremely important as we get back to doing business here.”
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend, who is working with other county officials on setting up a plan to reopen the county, said if businesses are going to reopen and remain open successfully, everyone needs to adhere to precautions such as washing hands often, practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and staying home when sick, among other sanitary practices.
“We must not become complacent,” Feierabend said. “We must be diligent to protect ourselves and others and to be able to keep the virus controlled.”
William King Jr., the owner of Wm. King Clothiers on State Street, said locals are following guidelines and not going out, which is a good thing, but State Street has become a ghost town as a result.
“At 1 p.m., if I go outside, there’s not a car parked outside. That’s the reality,” King said.
King said he is curious to know how allowing businesses to reopen will affect the shops downtown and whether people will start visiting shops again fairly quickly or if it will take months for things to start getting back to the way they were before.
In March, Lee issued an order banning dining on-site at restaurants and only allowing takeout or delivery. Travis Penn, the owner of Delta Blues BBQ on State Street, said even if distancing guidelines limited restaurants to only 50% their regular dine-in capacity, it would still be worth it to allow customers to eat in the restaurant again.
“We’re anxious to get back to normal, but if it takes a while to do that safely, we would rather take that approach,” Penn said.
Maggie Elliot, executive director of Believe in Bristol, said they are anxious to see downtown Bristol reopen but want to see it done in a safe manner. She added that she looks forward to more updates from Gov. Lee and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
“While Sullivan County won't be opening as soon as some other counties in Tennessee, the fact that other areas of the state are seeing light at the end of the tunnel gives us hope,” Elliot said.
