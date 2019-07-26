BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County officials learned more Thursday about the next steps that will be taken by the architects tasked with presenting a master plan to address the county’s overcrowded, outdated and inadequate jail facilities.
The goal of the plan is to determine whether to remodel or expand the current jail and/or build a new jail. The County Commission hired Michael Brady Inc., MBI — a Knoxville design firm — in February to develop the three-phase plan. The project is in its infancy, but with a lot of work ahead between then and now, the hope is to have the plan and conceptual designs ready in October or at the latest before Thanksgiving.
County Mayor Richard Venable recently appointed five committees to work with MBI to aid in the development of the plan. On Thursday, members from those committees, including Venable, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell, jail captains, a Sullivan County-based Tennessee Department of Corrections manager, commissioners and others attended a two-hour “kickoff” meeting for the project in Blountville held by MBI and its partner firm, TreanorHL.
Preliminary data presented by John Eisenlau, with TreanorHL, which was based on state and local numbers he collected, shows that the average daily population of inmates as of May was 956, which is more than 300 inmates above the combined capacity of the county’s two jail facilities.
From 2009 through 2018, there was a 12% increase in bookings, a 29% increase in female bookings and a 35% increase in misdemeanor bookings. Currently, 24 people, on average, are booked into the jail per day.
Inmate population increased by 29% over the last 10 years, and there’s been a 193% increase in the number of pre-trial inmates, or those incarcerated until convicted. Those figures suggest that in 10 years 1,250 beds will be needed, according to Eisenlau.
Jay Henderlight, with MBI, and Eisenlau pointed out that Sullivan County’s jail facilities aren’t the only ones that are overcrowded — it’s a nationwide issue, but they agreed with jail administrators that the issue lies, at least partially, in mental health facilities being shut down across the state leaving nowhere for those that need help to go other than to jail when they get arrested.
Drug abuse is also a factor in jail overcrowding, but with Sullivan County’s jail facilities lacking space for classes and programs for rehabilitation efforts, there’s little that can be done right now while they’re behind bars. Cassidy, Carswell, Henderlight, Eisenlau and others all said that needs to be remedied.
Christy Frazier, health administrator for the jail facilities, said many inmates don’t want to quit using drugs, and others don’t have the resources. Two former incarcerated addicts she heard about that were successful in quitting moved out of the county to get help, she said.
The county’s main jail was built in 1986 and has been overcrowded for much of that time. It was expanded in 1999 by 150 beds, and a separate building, called the extension, opened in 2005 to house 240 inmates, making the combined capacity of both facilities 619.
Henderlight and Eisenlau pointed out that there are too many hallways and corners that create blind spots for officers to adequately keep an eye on inmates and the dormitory style cells that dozens of inmates are kept in aren’t safe.
Preliminary possible solutions at this point in the planning include:
» A new jail;
» An addition to the jail;
» Reducing the number of state and/or federal inmates housed;
» Building or renovating an existing building for a recovery center/low security treatment-oriented facility;
» Expanding the county’s misdemeanor probation program;
» Establishing a day reporting center;
» Establishing a pre-trial release program with supervision and electronic monitoring, when needed;
» Expanding the current Drug Court and/or Veterans Court programs, and establishing a Mental Health Court program;
» Sentencing more people to treatment centers instead of to jail; and
» Expanding and/or establishing prevention programs.