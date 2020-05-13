KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport-based attorney Jason R. McClellan has been suspended by the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

Effective Tuesday, McClellan has been suspended for one year, with two months active suspension and the remainder on probation, according to a news release. He must also pay the board for costs associated with a disciplinary proceeding and restitution to one former client.

McClellan violated the Rules of Professional Conduct in representing one client, who was not identified. The lawyer represented a client involving a criminal investigation as well as a university disciplinary proceeding, the release states. While the client’s mother authorized three charges to be made to a credit card for fees, McClellan made several additional charges, the release states.

The attorney then failed to respond to communications from the client about the fees, failed to have the client sign an employment agreement and failed to provide the client any invoices justifying the fees he charged, the release states.

