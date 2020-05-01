BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced a revised order for reopening businesses in the county amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health department also said that even before the order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today, local businesses were to start following state guidelines for reopening, rather than the set of guidelines issued for Sullivan County on April 25.
The new order, called Public Health Order Number Three, brings the county’s guidelines for reopening — which were initially more lenient than Gov. Bill Lee’s guidelines for the majority of Tennessee — into agreement with Lee’s guidelines.
“This Order is meant to align with the Tennessee Pledge and the Governor of Tennessee’s Executive Orders,” Gary Mayes, the health department’s regional director, wrote in a letter to local mayors that explained the order. Both the order and Mayes’ letter were shared by email Thursday morning.
Dr. Stephen May, the health department’s regional medical director and the author of the new order, echoed Mayes’ statement.
“Our plan is the governor’s plan,” May said in a Thursday phone interview. “It enables us to give a lot clearer messaging to our businesses, to patrons, to residents of Sullivan County. It allows a more regionalized approach in how we get things reopened.”
The new order will remain in effect indefinitely. But Thursday, before the order went into effect, May said that local businesses should immediately start following the guidelines for reopening outlined in Lee’s plan rather than Sullivan County’s current guidelines.
“They should be following the governor’s plan and the governor’s guidelines,” May said.
Those guidelines are available online: www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery/tennessee-pledge.html.
May stressed that Sullivan County residents should carefully follow the social distancing guidelines and other protocols outlined.
“This is not the time to become complacent with your social distancing, wearing your mask and protective measures that are in place,” he said. “As we interact more, it’s incumbent upon all of us to work together to keep everyone safe, to keep our [COVID-19] numbers down.”
