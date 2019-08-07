BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Renovations to improve security at Sullivan County’s three justice centers in Bristol, Blountville and Kingsport are complete, and more are in the works.
The county’s Court Security Committee, made up of judges and law enforcement officials, discussed the upgrades during a Wednesday meeting at the courthouse in Blountville.
Around $8,000 was spent to lower the walls of one of the ramps inside the Ralph P. Harr Justice Center in Bristol at the back entrance because the committee previously agreed they were built high enough to serve as a barricade for a shooter. The walls on the ramp at the main entrance inside will also be lowered for around the same cost.
More than $90,000 has been spent on bulletproof windows or bulletproof film on existing windows in the Kingsport Sessions lobby and City Hall building and in the Sullivan County Justice Center lobby, Circuit Court Clerk’s office and Chancery Court in Blountville, according to Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyle Carter. More than $89,000 of that was reimbursed by the state through grant funding.
An additional $90,600 will be spent on wireless alarm systems and rifle safes at the Bristol, Blountville and Kingsport justice centers and ballistic barrier systems in Bristol and Blountville, according to Carter. More than $68,800 of that cost will be reimbursed by the state through a grant.
Three Sheriff’s Office rifles will be reassigned for use at each of the three justice centers in case of an active shooter, Carter said. Each of the six court security officers who are stationed at the entrances of the centers and in the courtrooms are armed with handguns.
The committee on Wednesday also discussed the 2018-19 and 2019-20 court security budgets. The end balance for last fiscal year’s budget was $83,000. The same budget as last fiscal year, which ended on June 30, of $419,390 was approved by the County Commission in July for the current fiscal year.
The budget includes paying court security officers’ salaries and benefits, in addition to X-ray machine and security equipment upkeep and repairs.
The commission approved a 2% pay increase for eligible county employees last year and this year. Last year’s approved increase, effective July 1, brought two full-time officers’ pay up 32 cents to $16.24 per hour and the other four full-time officers’ up 31 cents to $16 per hour, according to Sheriff’s Office Finance Director Frank Horne. The six part-time officers’ pay was increased 28 cents to $14.52 per hour.
The officers will receive another 2% raise out of the current court security budget without the need for additional funding to cover it, Horne said.
The committee may apply for grant funds this year for lobby renovations at the Blountville center to prevent bottlenecking of people at the door waiting to go through the X-ray machine since its members agreed Wednesday that’s a security issue.