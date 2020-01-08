LIMESTONE, Tenn.—Several firefighters from Sullivan County joined efforts Wednesday to extinguish a large industrial plant fire in Limestone.
Firefighters from across the region have been battling a fire at a Greene County paper company. The fire was under control by Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters from Bluff City, Piney Flats, Hickory Tree, Sullivan East, Avoca and Sullivan County assisted in the blaze and sent tankers to the scene.
"Please say a prayer for the men and women fighting this fire," the Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.
