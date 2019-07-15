BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A new director has been named for the Branch House Family Center by its board of directors, according to a news release.
Otis Thornton will succeed Karen Boyd, who served as site coordinator of the center under a three-year grant. His first day on the job hasn’t been announced, but he’ll begin in the coming weeks.
The collaborative community advocacy center’s purpose is to serve as one location where victims of child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault and exploitation can go for counseling, legal services, orders of protection and more. It’s one of several across Tennessee.
Thornton, a Texas native who’s returning to the area, has nearly 30 years of community services experience, according to the release.
“I am impressed with the community’s resolve to address interpersonal violence in a pragmatic, cooperative and unflinching way,” he said in the release. “I am eager to meet the many partners in this important work and see how Branch House might strengthen their impact.”
Thornton is a graduate of Texas Tech University. He previously led the Appalachia Service Project’s work in Southwest Virginia while living in Lee County. After completing graduate studies in Nashville, he returned to the Tri-Cities region in 2000 and served as a housing specialist with the Eastern Eight Community Development Corp.
For more than a decade, Thornton worked on the issue of homelessness in Fort Worth, Texas, and most recently led a coalition that helped coordinate the work of organizations to provide shelter, housing and street outreach services.
Branch House board Chairman Andy Wampler said in the release that Thornton’s “passion and creative leadership in Fort Worth really convinced the board he was a great follow-up to the early success Branch House enjoyed under Karen’s leadership.”