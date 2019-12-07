KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services personnel will collect toys for Salvation Army of Kingsport’s Angel Tree recipients at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive on Tuesday.
The goal is to fill two ambulances with toys to distribute to the 600 children on this year’s tree, which is adorned with cards that list children’s clothing sizes, gender and ages. Those participating can pick one or multiple cards and purchase clothing, toys and shoes for the children, which the Salvation Army distributes. All Salvation Army locations have an Angel Tree for Christmas every year.
Seven bicycles and 320 toys were collected last year for the Kingsport location during the toy drive, according to Maj. Joseph May.
EMS personnel will also ring bells outside Walmart to collect funds for Salvation Army of Kingsport’s annual Red Kettle campaign. Every Salvation Army location holds the campaign to raise money to fund programs throughout the year.
Bristol’s Salvation Army will distribute toys to the nearly 660 children on its Angel Tree within the next couple of weeks.
Clothes, shoes and food vouchers are also typically provided to families by Salvation Army with the toys each year.
The Bristol community has really showed up and showed out this year,” said Lt. Andrew Lewis. “The kids are going to have a great Christmas.”
