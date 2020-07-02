BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An employee of the Sullivan County Trustee’s office tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first case within a county office, according to county Mayor Richard Venable.
In a Thursday afternoon statement, Venable said the employee received confirmation of the positive test several hours earlier. He added that two other employees have been tested and have not received their results.
“The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has been notified and will actively pursue tracing of the recent activities of the employees,” the release states. “No other employees have exhibited symptom[s] but will be monitored.”
The office will be closed indefinitely as a safety precaution. Those who have urgent business with the office can find instructions and a drop box posted outside the office at the courthouse in Blountville, according to the release.
“All our county offices have adopted measures which protect the health of the public and our employees as they have conducted essential business,” Venable said in the statement. “We will be reviewing our procedures and protocols to ensure that we’re up to date on best practices.”
In a phone interview Thursday, Venable said that the employee who tested positive recently traveled outside the region. He said he couldn’t recall where, but knew the travel destination wasn’t one of the popular beaches that have been linked to the spread of the virus.
Venable said the employee began to experience symptoms after returning to work, was tested and began quarantining at home early this week.
The entire Sullivan County Courthouse will also be closed to the public until at least noon Monday, and potentially the whole day, as the Health Department investigates.
“We want to limit access to the public until we know exactly where we are, do we have any other folks ill in any other offices,” Venable said.
There isn’t a formal testing program in place for employees, but they “all know they can go to the health department and be tested,” he said.
The mayor said he felt confident there wouldn’t be an outbreak caused by the positive case because of the safety protocols the various departments have been taking.
“Every department has plexiglass over the door, and they’re doing business at the door,” Venable said. “They only allow one person [up to the door] at a time. The public has not penetrated an office in the [building].”
Venable added that each department has also been checking employees’ temperatures at the start of each work day. He said he expects to have more details Monday.
