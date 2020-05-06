Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&