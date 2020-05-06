After more than two months of closed courtrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person proceedings can begin in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
The Supreme Court of Tennessee has approved the county’s plans to resume hearings. In accordance with the state, jury trials, however, will remain suspended through July 3.
Because the state encourages the use of video hearings, the county will use platforms such as Zoom and Facetime as much as possible, according to a plan written by Sullivan County Judge William Rogers.
In a first move toward normalcy, Sullivan County courtrooms can be used for dockets and in-person hearings with physical distancing maintained and a maximum gallery size of 10 individuals. For all courts, the limit of 10 people in the courtroom must include attorneys. Only the judge, necessary court personnel, witnesses and court security are excluded from the 10-person limit, the approved plan states.
All those attending court are encouraged to wear cloth masks.
At the Bristol and Blountville courthouses, security checkpoints will be provided with infrared thermometers to take the temperatures of all individuals prior to entry. Employees and the public with temperatures of 100.4 degrees or greater should leave the premises immediately, the order states. Each person will also be asked a series of questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms.
Non-emergency hearings will be staggered at the discretion of the judge. Courtroom seats will be marked off so individuals will be at least 6 feet from each other, and only every other row of seating will be used.
In Bristol General Sessions Court, only defendants and parties to a case can enter the courtroom. Witnesses will be asked to wait outside until they are called.
In Blountville Child Support, hearings will be held by video beginning Monday. Throughout the county, cases involving incarcerated people will also be held by video, the plan states.
Across the state line, in Virginia, individual jurisdictions can begin reopening after May 18. All courts may hear in-person non-emergency matters if they determine it’s safe to do so, and provided they comply with the guidance for transitioning to routine operations. The state still urges jurisdictions to hold video conferencing or telephone hearings.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said he will work closely with the Sheriff’s Office, the court clerk and local judges to begin getting things moving forward again.
