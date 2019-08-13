A Sullivan County constable faces felony charges after officials said he lied about serving court documents, including for one person reported to have died more than a year earlier.
Larry H. Mullenix, 62, of Kingsport, has been indicted on two felony counts of official misconduct and two felony counts of forgery under $1,000. The indictment also charges the constable with two misdemeanor charges of tampering with government records and one misdemeanor count of theft under $1,000.
Mullenix declined comment Tuesday, referring questions to his attorney, Todd East of Kingsport.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which stems from incidents that occurred in February and April, according to the grand jury’s indictment and a Sheriff’s Office report.
In April, a deputy went to a mobile home park in the 600 block of Bancroft Chapel Road to serve court documents to two separate parties, the Sheriff’s Office report states. He was to serve additional documents after a constable reported serving detainer summonses in February.
But the deputy discovered that both mobile homes were empty and appeared to have been vacant for a long time, the report states.
The mobile home park’s manager told the deputy that the couple in one of the mobile homes moved a couple of years earlier and the other woman to be served died a couple years ago, the report states.
The deputy confirmed that the woman died in 2017 and he could not locate the other couple, the report states.
A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Mullenix on July 24. The grand jury claims Mullenix falsified records stating that the detainer summonses had been served on Feb. 26. The theft charge stems from Mullenix obtaining less than $1,000 March 31 from the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office for serving the papers, the indictment indicates.
Mullenix turned himself in to the Sullivan County jail Friday afternoon, and he was released on $7,500 bond about an hour later.
Mullenix is one of 24 constables in Sullivan County. He’s one of two constables serving District 8, and his term expires in 2020.
Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus declined comment about the case.