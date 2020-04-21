BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Requests for new funding found little favor Tuesday as the Sullivan County Commission’s administrative and executive committees met to finalize recommendations for fiscal 2020-2021.
Both meetings were partially conducted remotely with some commissioners at the county courthouse and others participating by video or telephone.
Both committees either took no action or voted against a number of proposed spending increases — including a significant budget increase for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office — in light of the sudden and severe economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just have some real concerns about the budget as a whole,” said Commissioner Mark Hutton over video. “I know the rest of it is pretty flat, but with people getting laid off and the issues going on in our community, I have a hard time voting for any kind of increase at all.”
The Administrative Committee took no action Tuesday on the $564,000 that the County Commission had previously decided to allocate to the Sheriff’s Office for its new pretrial inmate program.
Hutton said he’d voted in favor of that increase late last year, but a lot had changed since then. One commissioner motioned to approve the Sheriff’s Office’s budget, including the $564,000 spending increase, but the motion wasn’t seconded. After a motion to remove that $564,000 from the budget also failed to be seconded, the group left the decision up to the Budget Committee.
The Administrative Committee also decided to recommend giving the county’s volunteer fire departments and rescue squads the same amount as last year, rather than adding the almost $700,000 in requested additional funding. Stidham said rejecting those requests for increases was a hard but necessary decision in the current economic climate.
“They [agencies] know there’s going to be budget woes everywhere,” Stidham said. “They kind of understood. We couldn’t give them what we wanted, but we [recommended giving] them what they needed to survive and move forward.”
Later, the Executive Committee also met to finalize its portion of budget recommendations and also included more intense scrutiny of any new spending.
At one point, the committee agreed to recommend rejecting the chancery court’s request for roughly $60,000 in new funding for some part-time positions.
“We can’t add people when we may end up having to furlough people,” Commissioner David Akard of Bristol said.
The committee also took no action on a request for a new $25,000 vehicle on the Planning and Codes Department and an additional $22,000 for the county’s solid waste fund. And they recommended against adding $60,000 to the budget for several nonprofit agencies including the Birthplace of Country Music and the Sullivan County Battlefield Association.
All recommendations will be sent to the Budget Committee.
